Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > 'I won't tell you Apple won't be impacted': Tim Cook held a closed-door meeting with staff on COVID-19

'I won't tell you Apple won't be impacted': Tim Cook held a closed-door meeting with staff on COVID-19

Business Insider Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
'I won't tell you Apple won't be impacted': Tim Cook held a closed-door meeting with staff on COVID-19· Apple CEO Tim Cook held a virtual meeting with staff on Thursday to discuss Apple's prospects during the coronavirus pandemic.
· "I won't tell you Apple won't be impacted," Cook said, but appeared to reassure workers against job losses, saying Apple has continued to pay its retail staff while stores are closed.
· Cook said...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GWashBot

Bot of Washington If you tell me you liked my apple tree tweet, I will personally run you over with my horse carriage. 2 minutes ago

42yng

ً lii please tell me that was Apple cider vinegar and not smth my mom put in a random jar she reused 😭 2 minutes ago

I_am_DonSaha

Salaudeen Abdulhamid Ayomide(DonSaha) RT @techinsider: 'I won't tell you Apple won't be impacted': Tim Cook held a closed-door meeting with staff on COVID-19 https://t.co/qDfaQx… 5 minutes ago

mafiahairspy

Payam Let me tell y'all about my apple pie journey the past week. About a week ago, I got an apple pie to eat with ice cr… https://t.co/EBHFsWCx7l 5 minutes ago

SiiliSanic

Sanic RT @jukiokallio: so pleased to tell you that SÄ OOT OLEMASSA REMIXES featuring @C418 and @Rustoga is OUT! bandcamp: https://t.co/6k5… 6 minutes ago

DominiqueMosely

🆘Tuco @apple I woke up at 4:50 AM just for y’all to tell me I’m not able to pre-order my iPhone SE 2nd Gen upon attemptin… https://t.co/oqv6tL4YiX 8 minutes ago

ajlfx

Alejandro Franceschi @filetmanyon @SachaBaronCohen @CNN @andersoncooper Bloomberg had amateurs, & Putin is wealthier than Bloomberg, to… https://t.co/kM3W7Fz6uG 9 minutes ago

ansapurple

Ansa Lauren RT @MissPureGold: This, any Christian who lived in kaduna in the 90’s would tell you there’s no single lie in this thread!!!!!! I love the… 10 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.