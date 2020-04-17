'I won't tell you Apple won't be impacted': Tim Cook held a closed-door meeting with staff on COVID-19 Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· Apple CEO Tim Cook held a virtual meeting with staff on Thursday to discuss Apple's prospects during the coronavirus pandemic.

· "I won't tell you Apple won't be impacted," Cook said, but appeared to reassure workers against job losses, saying Apple has continued to pay its retail staff while stores are closed.

