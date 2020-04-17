Tim Cook said Apple has donated 30 million face masks and shipped 2 million of its own face shields Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· Apple CEO Tim Cook held a virtual all-company meeting on Thursday, Bloomberg reports.

