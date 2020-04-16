Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Moderna's potential coronavirus vaccine just got a huge funding boost from the US government (MRNA)

Moderna's potential coronavirus vaccine just got a huge funding boost from the US government (MRNA)

Business Insider Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Moderna's potential coronavirus vaccine just got a huge funding boost from the US government (MRNA)· The leading coronavirus vaccine candidate just got up to $483 million in additional funding from the US government.
· The cash will pay for future trials to see if the vaccine works in humans, as well as for simultaneously ramping up production of the vaccine. 
· "This allows us to go full speed and very aggressively,"...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: Moderna To Get $483 Million From Federal Government For Potential Coronavirus Vaccine

Moderna To Get $483 Million From Federal Government For Potential Coronavirus Vaccine 00:23

 WBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DTRUMP4PREZ

PoliticalGame101❌ RT @Forbes: Billionaire CEO Stephané Bancel, of Cambridge, Massachusetts biotech Moderna Therapeutics, says his company’s vaccine could be… 4 hours ago

vladstocks

Vlad Stocks Drug maker #moderna stock jumped 17% after they announce they’re getting nearly half a billion in federal funding f… https://t.co/sfiGv4WG3i 1 day ago

JustinC45e

Justin Case RT @glr_1990: On April 17th 2020, Moderna was given a half a billion dollar contract by the US government to develop a coronavirus vaccine… 2 days ago

SickEconomics

SickEconomics Fair and balanced appraisal of a big stock in the news. $MRNA The Motley Fool: What a Potential Coronavirus Vaccin… https://t.co/yJ8JjHAMqm 2 days ago

glr_1990

GLR On April 17th 2020, Moderna was given a half a billion dollar contract by the US government to develop a coronaviru… https://t.co/1e4s8v0pLr 2 days ago

Ionik68

Ioniks_sama RT @CNBC: Moderna just received a $483 million grant to support the development of their coronavirus vaccine. CEO Stéphane Bancel shares wh… 2 days ago

muses220

scs RT @Harri8t: Fascinating look inside Moderna’s lab talking with Dr. Stephen Hoge about how the co., with NIH, is working on phase 1 of #cor… 2 days ago

ebbybennett

Ebby RT @P4AD_: UPDATE: Pharma takes more taxpayer money. This time, Moderna Therapeutics received $483M to fund their development of a potentia… 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.