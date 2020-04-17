The new $399 iPhone SE is now available to order

Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

As announced earlier this week, you can order the new iPhone SE today (Apple, Best Buy) with deliveries starting next week. Available in black, white and red color options, the 2020 second-generation iPhone SE starts at $399 for a 64 GB model. The 128 GB option is available for $50 more, and the biggest-capacity 256 GB model costs $549.



The new iPhone SE features an iPhone 8 industrial design but features the latest A13 chip and an iPhone XR-quality rear camera. Looking like an iPhone 8 means that the SE features a 4.7-inch display, a physical Touch ID home button and sizeable chin and forehead front bezels. But at $399, the phone represents very good value for money.



