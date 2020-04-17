Philips Sonicare FlexCare+ Toothbrush + travel case drops to $70 (Reg. $100+)

Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Today only, Woot is offering the Philips Sonicare FlexCare+ Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush (HX6921) for *$69.99 *with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly up to $130, this model currently fetches $113 at Walmart while Amazon sellers have it starting from $100 or so. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find and as much as $43 in savings. This model features five cleaning modes including Clean, Sensitive, Massage, a quick 1-minute Refresh, and Gum Care “to stimulate and improve gum health.” It also sports a QuadPacer that will let you know once you have spent enough time on each quadrant of your mouth during each brushing session. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 750 Amazon customers and ships with a 2-year warranty. More details below. more…



