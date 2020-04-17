Codementor launches Code Against COVID-19 to match volunteers with software projects

Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Codementor, an online education platform for software developers, is launching Code Against COVID-19 to match volunteers with software projects to fight the pandemic. The initiative, which Codementor is not making money from, wants to connect coders with universities, non-profits, local government agencies and other organizations. Some of the programs Code Against COVID-19 is currently working […]


