This startup makes notebooks, pencils, and — now — hand sanitizer. It's already sold more than 15,000 units and is helping to pay local workers in the process.
Friday, 17 April 2020 () · The coronavirus crisis has prompted many companies and individuals to pivot their businesses to help those in need.
· One example is Karst, a sustainable stationery company based in Australia that has started making hand sanitizer to address shortages caused by the global outbreak.
· "We felt strongly compelled to put...