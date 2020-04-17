Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

White House Coronavirus Task Force lead Dr. Anthony Fauci has inadvertently revealed in an interview that he doesn’t understand how the Apple/Google contact tracing API works.



Apple and Google have gone to great lengths to safeguard privacy when designing the API, with two key features being that it doesn’t log either locations or identities …



more…



The post White House coronavirus lead Dr. Anthony Fauci misunderstands Apple/Google API appeared first on 9to5Mac. 👓 View full article

