Galaxy S10 Lite vs S10e: Samsung's new low-cost phone costs more than its old one

PC World Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Hot on the heels of Apple’s extremely affordable iPhone SE, Samsung has announced that its own “budget” version of last year’s flagship Galaxy S10 is available to purchase. But with a $650 price tag, it might not fly off the shelves.

Samsung describes the S10 Lite as “a device with speed, storage and plenty of battery life, along with a pro-grade camera, and gorgeous Infinity Display,” which is all true, but Samsung already cut the price of its existing S10 line when the Galaxy S20 launched. So instead of undercutting the whole line, it has a price that’s actually more than the Galaxy S10e. Here’s how the phones stack up:

