MyFamilyTree 10 adds new interactive Fan chart view, introduces tool to resolve duplicates Friday, 17 April 2020

Ahoy family historians! Chronoplex Software has released a landmark version of its free family history app for Windows users. My Family Tree 10.0, also available in 32-bit form, adds a brand-new interactive fan view that can also be used as a printable or shareable chart. Other highlights include a new tool to resolve duplicate entries, various improvements to the user interface, a brand new progeny report and the ability to create placeholder entries in the tree for filling out later. Traditionally, My Family Tree has given users a choice of two interactive views: family (pedigree) and ancestors. Version 10 adds… [Continue Reading] 👓 View full article

