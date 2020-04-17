Global  

Business Insider Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Buzzy recruiting-software startup Greenhouse just cut close to 30% of its workforce, making it the latest in the industry to suffer as hiring across the country comes to an abrupt halt· Recruiting software startup Greenhouse has laid off 28% of its workforce on Friday, making it the latest in the industry to cut jobs. 
· "The virus, and resulting economic effects, are what made this necessary. And as CEO, I am ultimately responsible for this decision," Greenhouse Software CEO Daniel Chait wrote in a blog...
