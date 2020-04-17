Global  

Get two energy-saving Wyze smart plugs for $16, more in today’s Green Deals

9to5Toys Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Amazon offers a 2-pack of Wyze Plugs for *$15.88 Prime shipped*. As a comparison, it typically goes for $20. We saw it for $16 earlier this month but it quickly sold out. Wyze has shaken up the smart home market in recent years with affordable offerings, and its latest smart plugs continue that trend. At $8 per unit today, you’ll get a slim design, support for Alexa and Google Assistant, and various automation via the free smartphone app. Cut down on energy usage by creating schedules for your lights and more, helping to curb excessive energy use. Learn more in our launch coverage. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on EGO electric blowers, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

