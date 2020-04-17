Trump’s hype for state lockdown protests puts Twitter and Facebook’s new COVID-19 policies to the test

Global  

TechCrunch Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
A new flurry of tweets from President Trump is pushing the limits of social platform policies designed explicitly to keep users safe from the spread of the novel coronavirus, both online and off. In a series of rapid-fire messages on Friday morning, Trump issued a call to “LIBERATE” Virginia, Minnesota, and Michigan, all states led […]
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump taunts governors, encourages lockdown protesters

Trump taunts governors, encourages lockdown protesters 03:36

 The U.S. coronavirus crisis took a sharp political turn on Friday as President Donald Trump lashed out at four Democratic governors over their handling of the pandemic after having conceded that states bear ultimate control of restrictions to contain the outbreak. This report produced by Chris...

