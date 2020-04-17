Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Save up to 25% on CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 2GB starter sets priced from $45

Save up to 25% on CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 2GB starter sets priced from $45

9to5Toys Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Best Buy is currently offering the CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 2GB Power Supply Kit for *$44.99 shipped*. Typically fetching $60, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, beats the previous discount by $5, and matches the all-time low. While the Pi 4 retails for $35, when you throw in shipping and what’s included here, you’ll pay well over the price of today’s starter kit. Raspberry Pi 4 comes equipped with 2GB of RAM alongside a 64-bit quad-core processor that’s versatile enough to run a variety of programs. So whether you’re looking to assemble a retro arcade, center your smart home around a new platform, or turn your favorite speaker into an AirPlay-enabled one, it’s up for the task. Included in this bundle is the miniature computer itself alongside a power supply, giving you all the necessities to get started. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for more.

more…

The post Save up to 25% on CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 2GB starter sets priced from $45 appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.