Save up to 25% on CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 2GB starter sets priced from $45

Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Best Buy is currently offering the CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 2GB Power Supply Kit for *$44.99 shipped*. Typically fetching $60, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, beats the previous discount by $5, and matches the all-time low. While the Pi 4 retails for $35, when you throw in shipping and what’s included here, you’ll pay well over the price of today’s starter kit. Raspberry Pi 4 comes equipped with 2GB of RAM alongside a 64-bit quad-core processor that’s versatile enough to run a variety of programs. So whether you’re looking to assemble a retro arcade, center your smart home around a new platform, or turn your favorite speaker into an AirPlay-enabled one, it’s up for the task. Included in this bundle is the miniature computer itself alongside a power supply, giving you all the necessities to get started. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for more.



