Samsung redesigned the packaging of its luxury TVs so the boxes can be turned into cardboard cat houses and books racks

Business Insider Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Samsung redesigned the packaging of its luxury TVs so the boxes can be turned into cardboard cat houses and books racks· Samsung created new packaging for its Lifestyle TVs that lets customers re-use the cardboard in useful ways.
· Cardboard packaging for The Serif, The Frame, and The Sero TVs can be made into shelves, cat houses, or containers.
· Samsung teamed up with Dezeen, a British magazine, to award up to $20,000 to the customer that...
