Read up on Black Widow, X-Men, and more with novels from $1 at ComiXology

Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

To close out the week, ComiXology is currently taking up to* 67% off* a selection of Black Widow graphic novels and single issue reads with prices starting at under *$1*. Amongst all of the deals, one standout is on Secret Avengers The Complete Collection at *$5.99*. Down from its $17 going rate, today’s offer is down to the lowest we’ve seen on a digital copy. Throughout the 302-pages of this novel, you’ll follow along as Steve Rodgers assembles a special-ops squad to counter the world’s deadliest threats. With appearances from Black Widow, War Machine, Ant-Man, Valkyrie, and more, this title is a must-read for any Avengers fan. Head below for additional deals from the Black Widow comic sale alongside additional Marvel deals.



