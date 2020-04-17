Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Tesvor Direct (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Smart Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for *$119.99* *shipped* with the code *HJWHLFU6* at checkout. Down $80 from its regular going rate, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re wanting an easy-to-use smart robotic vacuum, this is it. Tesvor’s model supports both Alexa and Assistant voice commands, and even has a smartphone application, making it super simple to begin cleaning. Plus, the battery in it can last for up to 100-minutes of cleaning at a time, after which the robot will automatically dock, recharge, and then continue. Rated 4.1/5 stars.



more…



The post This robot vacuum uses Alexa + Assistant for easy cleaning: $120 (Save $80) appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

