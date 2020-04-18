CEOs sticking with Trump’s ‘open the economy’ group after he tweets call to ‘liberate’ states Saturday, 18 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

President Trump has spent the week fumbling to lay out his vision for “reopening” the US economy during the novel coronavirus pandemic. First, he convened a group of CEOs from the tech, transportation, and other industries without telling many of them about their participation. Then, on Thursday, he rolled out a “plan” that was a surprise to many of those same industry leaders. Now, on Friday, Trump called for citizens in Michigan, Minnesota, and Virginia to “LIBERATE” their states, each being a place where protests against social distancing have bubbled up all week.



“LIBERATE MINNESOTA!” “LIBERATE MICHIGAN!” “LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save your great 2nd Amendment,” the President of the United States wrote Friday. “It is under siege!”



