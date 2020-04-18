Global  

Netflix adds $50 million to relief fund for production workers

Reuters India Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
Netflix Inc has increased the amount of money in its coronavirus emergency relief fund by $50 million, bringing the total for displaced production workers to $150 million, a company spokeswoman said on Friday.
