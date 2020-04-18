Gameloft Is Offering 30 Free Classic Games For Android Smartphones Saturday, 18 April 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Gameloft, one of the most popular Android games maker, has launched a new app named Gameloft Classics: 20 Years, that offers 30 of its classic games, on the occasion of its 20th anniversary. These are free Android games that belong to different genres, including run and gun, arcade action, puzzle fun games, arcade actions, sports, […]



The post Gameloft Is Offering 30 Free Classic Games For Android Smartphones appeared first on Fossbytes. 👓 View full article

