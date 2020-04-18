Score a refurb Xbox One X for $230, much more in GameStop’s one-day sale

Saturday, 18 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Today only, GameStop is running its Pro For a Day sale with “over $2,600 in savings” available to shoppers. You’ll find discounted consoles, games, accessories, and more here. One of our favorites is the pre-owned Xbox One X console with Wireless Controller for *$229.99 shipped* or delivered. The One X normally fetches $399, though you can find around $299 at most retailers on sale right now, including Microsoft. The Xbox One X is touted as the “most powerful console in the world” and has been since its release. With the Xbox Series X, the next-generation console, coming out by the end of the year, this could be a great way to hold yourself over if you’re still rocking an aging Xbox One. Not quite ready to pull the trigger? Well, our hands-on with the Project Scorpio edition of Xbox One X (a day-one exclusive) is right here to help you make the choice. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more deals, or drop by GameStop to view all that’s available.



