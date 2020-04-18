Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods Pro hit new low, iPhone SE pre-order deals, Anker sale from $8.50, more

Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods Pro hit new low, iPhone SE pre-order deals, Anker sale from $8.50, more

9to5Toys Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods Pro hit new low, iPhone SE pre-order deals, Anker sale from $8.50, more*In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: *AirPods Pro hit a new low, iPhone SE pre-order deals, Anker’s biggest sale of the year from $8.50, and more…

more…

The post Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods Pro hit new low, iPhone SE pre-order deals, Anker sale from $8.50, more appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Apple Announces New iPhone SE

Apple Announces New iPhone SE 01:06

 Apple Announces New iPhone SE The new, cheaper iPhone model was unveiled by Apple on Wednesday. The second-generation iPhone SE has the same name as the original iPhone SE, which debuted in 2016. The new phone costs $399, and preorders begin on Friday, April 17, with orders arriving by April 24. The...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Black community is being disproportionately affected right now — here's what you can d [Video]

The Black community is being disproportionately affected right now — here's what you can d

As the U.S. comes to grips with the globalhealth crisis, the Black community has beendisproportionately affected by COVID-19.An April report from the Centersfor Disease Control and Preventionnotes..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:30Published
Parents reveal these are the toughest questions they’ve answered from their children [Video]

Parents reveal these are the toughest questions they’ve answered from their children

Parents field 468 difficult questions from their kids each year, according to new research.And with parents likely to be home with their families during the day, respondents might be facing more tough..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Deals: AirPods Pro Hit New Low Price of $224.99 on Verizon ($24 off)

AirPods Pro have hit a new all-time-low today thanks to the latest discount from Verizon Wireless. After you add the AirPods Pro to your shopping cart, you'll...
MacRumours.com

Friday deals: AirPods Pro hit new all-time low, official iPhone cases from $25, iPhone 6s $80, more

Today’s best deals are highlighted by Apple AirPods Pro at a new all-time low of $225, plus Amazon discounts nearly every official iPhone case, and iPhone 6s...
9to5Mac


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.