Amazon using thermal cameras at some warehouses to scan workers for fevers
Saturday, 18 April 2020 () Amazon is now using thermal cameras at its warehouses to help screen workers for fevers, Reuters reports. The thermal imaging cameras are faster to use than the standard forehead thermometers Amazon had been using to test workers for fevers, which are a primary symptom of the coronavirus.
“We implemented daily temperature checks in our operations locations as an additional preventative measure to support the health and safety of our employees who continue to provide a critical service in our communities,” Amazon spokesperson Kristen Kish said in a statement emailed to The Verge. “We are now implementing the use of thermal cameras for temperature screening to create a more streamlined experience at some of our sites.”
Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos has personally amassed $24 billion during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. And according to Gizmodo, that seems to be more than enough for the online behemoth. Amazon has suspended Prime Day and other incentives such as discounts and coupons.
