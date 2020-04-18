Saturday, 18 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The World Health Organization and Global Citizen are teaming up today for the “One World: Together At Home” virtual benefit concert for COVID-19. The event will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert, and you can watch it via Apple Music and the Apple TV app.



more…



The post How to stream the ‘One World: Together At Home’ COVID-19 benefit on Apple Music and Apple TV appeared first on 9to5Mac. 👓 View full article

