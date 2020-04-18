Tesla's electric cars require far less maintenance than gas-powered vehicles. Here are all the differences between them. (TSLA) Saturday, 18 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

· Traditional cars come with elaborate maintenance schedules that require owners to develop a close relationship with dealers and mechanics.

· Tesla vehicles are mechanically simpler than gas-powered cars. As a result, they require less attention. Tesla also routinely improves its vehicles using over-the-air software... · Traditional cars come with elaborate maintenance schedules that require owners to develop a close relationship with dealers and mechanics.· Tesla vehicles are mechanically simpler than gas-powered cars. As a result, they require less attention. Tesla also routinely improves its vehicles using over-the-air software 👓 View full article

