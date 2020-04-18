Global  

Hyundai recalls 2020 Sonata and Nexo over remote smart parking glitch

engadget Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
Hyundai’s take on semi-autonomous parking has some snags. The NHTSA has issued a recall for 2020 Sonata and Nexo cars (11,870 in total) due to a glitch in the Remote Smart Parking Assist feature that lets you step out of the car while it slips into a...
