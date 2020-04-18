Here's everything we know about how San Francisco is battling the coronavirus pandemic

Saturday, 18 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· The coronavirus disease has transformed life in the San Francisco Bay Area, as well as elsewhere in the world.

· San Francisco declared a state of emergency in February and was one of many Bay Area counties to enter a shelter-in-place order on March 17.

