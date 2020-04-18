Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker Rt.live

Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker Rt.live

TechCrunch Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
Instagram founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger have teamed up to launch their first product together since leaving the Facebook mothership. Rt.live is an up-to-date tracker of how fast COVID-19 is spreading in each state. “Rt” measures the average number of people who become infected by an infectious person. The higher above the number 1, […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ajayuikey9407

AJAY UIKEY Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker https://t.co/uzYoWH7Mhq – TechCrunch https://t.co/lhpUrNScrC https://t.co/92E1ItkRs9 26 seconds ago

mayur_shingote

Mayur Shingote RT @TechCrunch: Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker https://t.co/EOrAPwi63c https://t.co/WigOvy7Btn by @joshconstine https://… 50 seconds ago

peterbotting

Peter Botting Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker https://t.co/uVl2WHuO6S | TechCrunch https://t.co/PuqO0ycDlz 2 minutes ago

iTecSys

itecsys Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker https://t.co/Ql3fHPaYur https://t.co/MhADuDaKHM 6 minutes ago

newspages

Newspages Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker https://t.co/0uPIkzYXm8 TechCrunch | April 18, 2020 https://t.co/9bQwCYwcOC #news 8 minutes ago

REDNETWORK02

Ito Shunsuke Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker https://t.co/jfRCWF8cCj https://t.co/wjGL2qxb4z (TechCrunch) 10 minutes ago

Bingalo2

Bingalo Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker https://t.co/sPKx7Ch5SS https://t.co/Wh8NAVSYLa https://t.co/D62HhhZu1N 10 minutes ago

JohnWilson

John S. Wilson RT @Techmeme: Instagram founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger launch https://t.co/Sk7GOH2VMa, an up-to-date tracker of how fast COVID-19… 10 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.