Cognizant confirms Maze ransomware attack, says customers face disruption

TechCrunch Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
Cognizant, one of the largest tech and consulting companies in the Fortune 500, has confirmed it was hit by a ransomware attack. Details remain slim besides a brief statement on its site, confirming the incident. “Cognizant can confirm that a security incident involving our internal systems, and causing service disruptions for some of our clients, […]
