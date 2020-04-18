Cuomo issues order allowing New Yorkers to obtain marriage licenses over Zoom

Saturday, 18 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Illustration by Grayson Blackmon



With New York’s marriage bureaus closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday that the state will begin allowing marriage licenses to be granted remotely, and, for clerks to conduct ceremonies over video.



“There is now no excuse when the question comes up for marriage,” he said during his Saturday briefing. “You can do it by Zoom. Yes or no.”







NEW: I am issuing an Executive Order allowing New Yorkers to obtain a marriage license remotely and allowing clerks to perform ceremonies via video conference.



— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 18, 2020



