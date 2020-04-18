Cuomo issues order allowing New Yorkers to obtain marriage licenses over Zoom
Saturday, 18 April 2020 () Illustration by Grayson Blackmon
With New York’s marriage bureaus closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday that the state will begin allowing marriage licenses to be granted remotely, and, for clerks to conduct ceremonies over video.
“There is now no excuse when the question comes up for marriage,” he said during his Saturday briefing. “You can do it by Zoom. Yes or no.”
NEW: I am issuing an Executive Order allowing New Yorkers to obtain a marriage license remotely and allowing clerks to perform ceremonies via video conference.
— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 18, 2020
One of the states hardest hit by the coronavirus, New York is under a statewide stay-at-home order. With most people under some kind of stay-at-home or social...
Gov. Andrew Cuomo's executive order requiring New Yorkers wear face coverings in public went into effect on the same day the governor spent sparring with President Donald Trump over the federal government's response to the pandemic; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.
