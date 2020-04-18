Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Cuomo issues order allowing New Yorkers to obtain marriage licenses over Zoom

Cuomo issues order allowing New Yorkers to obtain marriage licenses over Zoom

The Verge Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
Cuomo issues order allowing New Yorkers to obtain marriage licenses over ZoomIllustration by Grayson Blackmon

With New York’s marriage bureaus closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday that the state will begin allowing marriage licenses to be granted remotely, and, for clerks to conduct ceremonies over video.

“There is now no excuse when the question comes up for marriage,” he said during his Saturday briefing. “You can do it by Zoom. Yes or no.”



NEW: I am issuing an Executive Order allowing New Yorkers to obtain a marriage license remotely and allowing clerks to perform ceremonies via video conference.

— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 18, 2020

One of the states hardest hit by the coronavirus, New York is under a statewide stay-at-home order. With most people under some kind of stay-at-home or social...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Executive Order Requiring New Yorkers Wear Face Coverings Takes Effect As Gov. Cuomo, President Trump Spar

Executive Order Requiring New Yorkers Wear Face Coverings Takes Effect As Gov. Cuomo, President Trump Spar 03:29

 Gov. Andrew Cuomo's executive order requiring New Yorkers wear face coverings in public went into effect on the same day the governor spent sparring with President Donald Trump over the federal government's response to the pandemic; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Qupik

Daniele Pica Cuomo issues order allowing New Yorkers to obtain marriage licenses over Zoom https://t.co/J1WDRHqjyT 2 minutes ago

StefTWI

Stef #RestezChezVous !⚠️☣️😷⛔🚷👉🏡 RT @NCSbyHTCS: Cuomo issues order allowing New Yorkers to obtain marriage licenses over Zoom | #comptia https://t.co/xqFLwWTeYi https://t.c… 8 minutes ago

bluerizzle_brad

Brad Porter Cuomo issues order allowing New Yorkers to obtain marriage licenses over Zoom https://t.co/a4mNdYX5Uf via @Verge 26 minutes ago

ssieg

ssieg Cuomo issues order allowing New Yorkers to obtain marriage licenses over Zoom - The Verge https://t.co/sOgj3RjNFA 34 minutes ago

SeanDMackNYC

Sean D. Mack Cuomo issues order allowing New Yorkers to obtain marriage licenses over Zoom https://t.co/53SHgQePxW https://t.co/sqOTkrxBZL 44 minutes ago

JimBoy34649078

Jim Boy RT @DailyMail: Bride and Zoom: Cuomo issues executive order allowing remote marriage licenses to be granted https://t.co/0fxqs207fL 45 minutes ago

thatcipodcast

That CI Podcast Cuomo issues order allowing New Yorkers to obtain marriage licenses over Zoom https://t.co/zAWzlbIhGj 45 minutes ago

sahil_anas

Sahil Anas Cuomo issues order allowing New Yorkers to obtain marriage licenses over Zoom https://t.co/GigvSqeKqj https://t.co/qkrtO2zDhA 52 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.