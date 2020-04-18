Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Cognizant hit by 'Maze' ransomware attack

Cognizant hit by 'Maze' ransomware attack

Reuters Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp on Saturday said it was hit by "Maze" ransomware, resulting in service disruptions for some of its clients.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

vaibhavtiwari83

vaibhav tiwari RT @CognizantNews: We have confirmed a security incident involving our internal systems resulted from a Maze ransomware attack. Our interna… 2 minutes ago

AkashDeepArora1

Akashdeep Arora 🌩️ 🇮🇳🇬🇧 🇨🇭 🇫🇷 🇴🇲 RT @digitalbhardwaj: Ransomware Attack #Cognizant https://t.co/utquV2GXHu 14 minutes ago

poandpo

POST Online Media Cognizant hit by Maze ransomware attack https://t.co/EPmM0LHZ69 #Companies https://t.co/eQQT8822Zi #Cognizant #hit… https://t.co/1xxhb2AW03 14 minutes ago

Chancha67178609

Chanchai Cognizant hit by 'Maze' ransomware attack https://t.co/Lg2t31XQ0J 17 minutes ago

cybersec_feeds

Cyber Security Feed RT @Cybersecinsider: #MazeRansomware attack on #Cognizant https://t.co/KWHCbyd6qP #Cybersecurity #Technology 21 minutes ago

parker8219

biznitch Cognizant, one of the largest tech and consulting companies in the Fortune 500, has confirmed it was hit by a ranso… https://t.co/qPj2bOmscK 27 minutes ago

sheilagivens4

Sheila Givens RT @StephaneNappo: #CyberSecurity #InfoSec #Data #Privacy IT services giant #Cognizant suffers Maze Ransomware cyber attack article by Law… 30 minutes ago

StephaneNappo

Stéphane Nappo #CyberSecurity #InfoSec #Data #Privacy IT services giant #Cognizant suffers Maze Ransomware cyber attack article b… https://t.co/k1LHj9Z1EV 31 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.