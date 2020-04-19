Global  

Cognizant hit by 'Maze' ransomware attack

Reuters India Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp on Saturday said it was hit by a "Maze" ransomware cyber attack, resulting in service disruptions for some of its clients.
