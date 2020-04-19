Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > This week’s top stories: iPhone SE is official, Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro now available, more

This week’s top stories: iPhone SE is official, Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro now available, more

9to5Mac Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
*In this week’s top stories: *The new iPhone SE is official, Apple starts shipping the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro, new details on the iPhone 12, and much more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.
more…

The post This week’s top stories: iPhone SE is official, Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro now available, more appeared first on 9to5Mac.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TomoNews US - Published
News video: McDonalds Sorry for, 'No Blacks Allowed' Chinese Sign

McDonalds Sorry for, 'No Blacks Allowed' Chinese Sign 02:25

 GUANGZHOU, CHINA — McDonald's was forced to apologize after a video went viral showing a laminated sign posted in one of its Chinese restaurants. The sign read, "Notice: We've been informed that from now on black people are not allowed to enter the restaurant." McDonald's spokeswoman, Regina...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Shoeray

Ray Blackman RT @9to5mac: This week's top stories: iPhone SE is official, Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro now available, more https://t.co/0ezIxImRq2 by @Ch… 6 minutes ago

roadtozioncr

Randall Castro This week’s top stories: iPhone SE is official, Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro now available, more… https://t.co/xVuY4ZiGeG 38 minutes ago

NewAppTimes

The New App Times This week’s top stories: iPhone SE is official, Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro now available, more - 9to5Mac https://t.co/YZbHhBiJ7W 1 hour ago

iPhoneshows

iPhone shows This week’s top stories: iPhone SE is official, Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro now available, more - 9to5Mac https://t.co/M83XTZKoFv 2 hours ago

bijoulandlord

janet mckenner RT @iPhone_News: This week’s top stories: iPhone SE is official, Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro now available, more https://t.co/5XmKM7hqLS 2 hours ago

lifstil

Lifstil This week’s top stories: iPhone SE is official, Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro now available, more… https://t.co/oim63v29Fa 2 hours ago

iPhone_News

All Apple, Always | News, Reviews, Guides This week’s top stories: iPhone SE is official, Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro now available, more https://t.co/5XmKM7hqLS 2 hours ago

CoreMaC1

CoreMac Solutions This week’s top stories: iPhone SE is official, Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro now available, more… https://t.co/CrqiYbQC6m 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.