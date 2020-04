· Apple announced the new iPhone SE on Wednesday, an updated version of the company's smaller and cheaper iPhone originally released in 2016.· Apple also still sells the iPhone XR, one of the company's more affordable iPhones.· The SE and XR are comparable, but the SE is cheaper and has an upgraded processor, though the XR

You Might Like

Tweets about this mahavira patria RT @techinsider: Apple is still selling the iPhone XR, but the new iPhone SE means there's only one reason to buy the old one https://t.co/… 4 minutes ago Tech Investor News Apple is still selling the iPhone XR, but the new iPhone SE means theres only one reason to buy the (Mary Meisenzah… https://t.co/eWtfs3U1U9 9 minutes ago Jazz Drummer Apple is still selling the iPhone XR, but the new iPhone SE means there's only one reason to buy the old one (AAPL) https://t.co/ijXOdVFCfR 37 minutes ago Ian Godman (Universal Digital Services) Apple is still selling the iPhone XR, but the new iPhone SE means there's only one reason to buy the old one (AAPL)… https://t.co/XPgU6Kejkl 43 minutes ago HP Targeting, Inc. Apple is still selling the iPhone XR, but the new iPhone SE means there's only one reason to buy the old one (AAPL)… https://t.co/xVsdA943vt 43 minutes ago Principal-IT Apple is still selling the iPhone XR, but the new iPhone SE means there's only one reason to buy the old one (AAPL)… https://t.co/HppQqshEKk 43 minutes ago Tech Insider Apple is still selling the iPhone XR, but the new iPhone SE means there's only one reason to buy the old one https://t.co/Aazy497o10 53 minutes ago Gadgets Plug 🖥💻📱⌚️🔌🛒 RT @realschoolboyjr: Brand new Apple iPhone xsmax still available and selling fast; 64gb-290k 256gb-310k Get yours here @realschoolboyjr to… 7 hours ago