Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Australia will compel Facebook and Google to pay media outlets for news content

Australia will compel Facebook and Google to pay media outlets for news content

The Verge Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
Australia will compel Facebook and Google to pay media outlets for news contentIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

The Treasurer of Australia has ordered that country’s competition watchdog to create a code of conduct for Facebook and Google which would force the tech giants to pay Australian media companies for using their content, ABC News (AU) reports. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission was working on developing a voluntary code of conduct, but told the Australian government it was “unlikely” to get a voluntary agreement around the issue of payment for content.

The ACCC was working on the code as part of a series of recommendations from its 2019 digital platforms inquiry. The report from that inquiry found — in addition to privacy concerns— that in Australia, Google and Facebook were taking a large share of online advertising...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: Fake Facebook Post Claims Coyotes Attacking People

Fake Facebook Post Claims Coyotes Attacking People 01:16

 We’re told don’t believe everything you see on the internet, and, according to police, there is a Facebook post gathering attention in the North Hills that falls into this category, KDKA's Chris Hoffman talked to police about a story that has been circulating.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.