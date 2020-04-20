The OnePlus 8 series is much cheaper in India than the US Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge



OnePlus announced the 8 and 8 Pro phones early last week, but didn’t share pricing information for India, one of its most important markets. Now we have the numbers, and the new phones could be a lot more competitive than you might have thought based on the US prices, which pushed the brand into flagship territory.



In a tweet, OnePlus says that the 8 series will begin at Rs. 41,999, or about $550. The base price for the OnePlus 8 is $699 in the US. Per Android Central, however, there’s a slight catch to that comparison — the entry-level model in India appears to be exclusive to the market, and has 6GB of RAM compared to 8GB. It’ll also only be available on Amazon.



Still, the Indian prices are lower throughout the lineup. The 8GB/128GB...

