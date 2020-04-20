News24.com | WATCH | At least 16 killed in Canada's worst-ever shooting rampage
Monday, 20 April 2020 () A gunman who drove a mock-up police car has killed at least 16 people in an Atlantic Canada shooting rampage, federal police say, the worst case of its kind in Canadian history.
