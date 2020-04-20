Sony Patents A Robot That Will React To Your Emotions While Gaming Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

It’s hard to deny the fact that gaming with a buddy is much better than playing games solo. And it looks like Sony doesn’t want you to be alone while gaming. That is why, recently, the company patented a robotic gaming companion that reacts to users’ emotions while they play games. IGN spotted the patent […]



The post Sony Patents A Robot That Will React To Your Emotions While Gaming appeared first on Fossbytes.

