Sony Patents A Robot That Will React To Your Emotions While Gaming

Fossbytes Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Sony Patents A Robot That Will React To Your Emotions While GamingIt’s hard to deny the fact that gaming with a buddy is much better than playing games solo. And it looks like Sony doesn’t want you to be alone while gaming. That is why, recently, the company patented a robotic gaming companion that reacts to users’ emotions while they play games. IGN spotted the patent […]

The post Sony Patents A Robot That Will React To Your Emotions While Gaming appeared first on Fossbytes.
