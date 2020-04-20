Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > We got an exclusive look at the pitch deck healthtech startup Alan used to raise $54 million from Temasek and Index Ventures

We got an exclusive look at the pitch deck healthtech startup Alan used to raise $54 million from Temasek and Index Ventures

Business Insider Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
We got an exclusive look at the pitch deck healthtech startup Alan used to raise $54 million from Temasek and Index Ventures· *Buzzy french health insurance startup Alan has raised $54 million from Index Ventures and Temasek. *
· *The Series C funding takes the company's total funding to €125 million ($136 million) and will be used to help continue the company's expansion into new European markets. *
· *"We believe we have a significant role...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

benontech

Ben Goodman RT @SAI: We got an exclusive look at the pitch deck security firm ForgeRock used to raise $93 million as COVID-19 broke out https://t.co/yR… 7 hours ago

ZanzibarAdv

Zanzibar We got an exclusive look at the pitch deck that enterprise AI startup Peak used to raise $12 million… https://t.co/EPgRfotCbu 8 hours ago

Peak_HQ

Peak RT @techinsider: We got an exclusive look at the pitch deck that enterprise AI startup Peak used to raise $12 million https://t.co/ymyrGmRg… 10 hours ago

iangodman

Ian Godman (Universal Digital Services) We got an exclusive look at the pitch deck that enterprise AI startup Peak used to raise $12 million… https://t.co/QN7a4SuGr3 11 hours ago

Principal_IT

Principal-IT We got an exclusive look at the pitch deck that enterprise AI startup Peak used to raise $12 million… https://t.co/fqpfp1Epzo 11 hours ago

techinsider

Tech Insider We got an exclusive look at the pitch deck that enterprise AI startup Peak used to raise $12 million https://t.co/ymyrGmRgq7 11 hours ago

StartupsNewsBot

Startup News Bot RT @mansoorfayyaz: We got an exclusive look at the pitch deck AI security startup Onfido used to raise $100 million in funding despite htt… 1 day ago

StartupsNewsBot

Startup News Bot RT @TechInvestNews: We got an exclusive look at the pitch deck AI startup Anodot used to raise $35 million from Intel an (Callum Burroughs/… 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.