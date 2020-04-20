Home Depot takes up to 60% off RYOBI outdoor tools, lawn mowers, more

Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot offers *up to 60% off* RYOBI outdoor equipment, tools, and more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the new RYOBI 30-inch 50Ah Electric Riding Lawn Mower for *$1,999*. That’s down $400 from the regular going rate and the first discount we’ve tracked to date. RYOBI’s latest riding lawn mower comes with a more compact design and lower price tag. This model sports enough power to mow up to 1-acre at a time with 60-minutes of runtime. RYOBI has a handful of riding lawn mowers in its stable with great ratings, but this version arrives for spring with a smaller footprint, which still delivers a rider design for less. Hit the jump for additional deals in today’s sale or see the entire lot here.



