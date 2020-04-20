Smartphone Accessories: iPhone SE Clear Case $3.50 (50% off), more
Monday, 20 April 2020 () Mkeke (98% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its iPhone SE/7/8 Clear Case for *$3.49 Prime shipped* when code *SSUH9FBU* has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for $7, today’s offer is good for a 50% discount and marks one of the best we’ve seen to date. If you have Apple’s latest handset on order, then picking up this budget-friendly case is a perfect way to keep it protected. Comprised of a soft silicone TPU material, this case is said to defend against drops and has a raised lip around the front for keeping your iPhone’s screen safe when resting on tables. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 1,800 customers.
-More smartphone accessories:-
· Anker discounts new USB-C chargers, speakers, more in this week’s sale from* $11*
· Speck Presidio Pro iPhone 11 Pro Case: *$19* (Reg. $24) | Amazon
· EasyAcc 5W Qi Charging Pad: *$7* (Reg. $13) | Amazon
· w/ code *BDVKW2N6*
· Bose SoundLink Color II returns to Amazon low at *$99* (Save $30), more from *$79*
· AmazonBasics 15-Watt Bluetooth Stereo Speaker: *$17* (Reg. $22) | Amazon
· Aukey Car Mount: *$8* (Reeg. $10) | Amazon
· w/ code *TVI85O3X*
· Save big on SanDisk storage, today only, with deals from under* $10*
· Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Earbuds: *$80* (Reg. $100) | Best Buy
· LifeProof Samsung Galaxy Note10+ Case: *$5* (Reg. $30) | AT&T
· Klipsch’s T5 True Wireless Earbuds hit Amazon low at *$99* (Up to $100 off)
· AmazonBasics 65W USB-C Wall Charger: *$23* (Reg. $30) | Amazon
-Deals still live from the weekend:-
· Apple’s 2nd-Gen. AirPods drop even further, now *$122 shipped* (Reg. $159)
· Amazon discounts nearly every official iPhone 11/Pro/Max case from *$10*
· RAVPower 30W USB-C PD Charger: *$16* (Reg. $25) | Amazon
