Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > FCC approves Ligado plan to deploy mobile broadband network

FCC approves Ligado plan to deploy mobile broadband network

Reuters Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
The five-member Federal Communications Commission has unanimously voted to approve an order to allow Ligado Networks[MOSAV.UL] to deploy a low-power nationwide 5G network despite objections from the U.S. Defense Department, other federal agencies and major U.S. airlines.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

branimira_volf

Branimira Volf M. RT @Reuters: FCC approves Ligado plan to deploy mobile broadband network https://t.co/SAWzkCyFgc https://t.co/KHQ3wyfEkg 45 minutes ago

lgomezperu

Lorenzo H. Gómez #5G FCC approves Ligado plan to deploy #mobile #broadband network https://t.co/lvbio4EwRE 1 hour ago

ShowKnows

ShowKnows FCC approves Ligado plan to deploy mobile broadband network https://t.co/xwVrjJB71W 2 hours ago

TINMobileNews

TIN-Mobile News Feed UPDATE 1-FCC approves Ligado plan to deploy mobile broadband network (Reuters: Company News) https://t.co/RkDbbmP1jG 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.