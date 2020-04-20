Cyberpunk 2077 console will be the last Limited Edition Xbox One X ever made

Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The official Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X console has now been unveiled. After keen fans broke some codes in a teaser video posted to the Xbox Twitter account, the limited edition console’s trailer was revealed along with some other Cyberpunk 2077-branded gear for Xbox One X gamers. However, we now know the LE Xbox One controller is now up for pre-order ahead of the console’s summer 2020 release date, and that the Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X console will be “the final Xbox One X limited edition console to ever be released.” More details below. more…



