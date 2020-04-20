Travis Scott is touring inside Fortnite this week Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

Astroworld is heading to a virtual world. Today, Epic Games revealed that the next in-game Fortnite concert will be headlined by rapper Travis Scott, and it’s set to take place across several days this week. The concert even has a name: Astronomical. Epic describes it as “an other-worldly experience inspired by Cactus Jack’s creations, built from the ground up in Fortnite.” It will include the debut of a brand-new song.



Whereas previous Fortnite events have been one-off shows, Scott’s Astronomical is something more akin to a virtual concert tour. It will take place over multiple days so that fans will be able to more easily attend in different time zones. Here’s the schedule:



· April 23rd; The Americas, 7PM ET

· April 24th: EU & ME, 10AM ET

... Astroworld is heading to a virtual world. Today, Epic Games revealed that the next in-game Fortnite concert will be headlined by rapper Travis Scott, and it’s set to take place across several days this week. The concert even has a name: Astronomical. Epic describes it as “an other-worldly experience inspired by Cactus Jack’s creations, built from the ground up in Fortnite.” It will include the debut of a brand-new song.Whereas previous Fortnite events have been one-off shows, Scott’s Astronomical is something more akin to a virtual concert tour. It will take place over multiple days so that fans will be able to more easily attend in different time zones. Here’s the schedule:· April 23rd; The Americas, 7PM ET· April 24th: EU & ME, 10AM ET... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Gus Mecin RT @verge: Travis Scott is touring inside Fortnite this week https://t.co/05MdWMnQ2x https://t.co/OuMQKG3lX5 16 minutes ago The Emergence / Mark ⚡ #StayHome RT @GenePark: Travis Scott is touring inside Fortnite this week. The Metaverse adds another stage. https://t.co/kqliBQWEao 25 minutes ago The vrge New post: "Travis Scott is touring inside Fortnite this week" https://t.co/dqiGW8gT6C 42 minutes ago MM RT @ballmatthew: Travis Scott is touring inside Fortnite this week https://t.co/OsurIRO1nw via @Verge 43 minutes ago TIN-Tech Bloggers Travis Scott is touring inside Fortnite this week ((Andrew Webster)/The Verge) https://t.co/UJBOFFKP8A 46 minutes ago Fortnite Boards Travis Scott is touring inside Fortnite this week https://t.co/9NPt4zCtPz https://t.co/LVMgOEu99m 49 minutes ago BoreroNews TheVerge: Travis Scott is touring inside Fortnite this week https://t.co/ggRsNXK23Q 51 minutes ago Gene Park Travis Scott is touring inside Fortnite this week. The Metaverse adds another stage. https://t.co/kqliBQWEao 52 minutes ago