Travis Scott is touring inside Fortnite this week

Monday, 20 April 2020 () Astroworld is heading to a virtual world. Today, Epic Games revealed that the next in-game Fortnite concert will be headlined by rapper Travis Scott, and it’s set to take place across several days this week. The concert even has a name: Astronomical. Epic describes it as “an other-worldly experience inspired by Cactus Jack’s creations, built from the ground up in Fortnite.” It will include the debut of a brand-new song.
Whereas previous Fortnite events have been one-off shows, Scott’s Astronomical is something more akin to a virtual concert tour. It will take place over multiple days so that fans will be able to more easily attend in different time zones. Here’s the schedule:
· April 23rd; The Americas, 7PM ET
· April 24th: EU & ME, 10AM ET
