This COVID-19 app would listen to your cough and use AI to predict whether you have coronavirus Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

· Researchers are building an app that would listen to people's coughs and use AI to predict whether they might have COVID-19.

· The app, called "Coughvid," was inspired by doctors who said coronavirus patients have a distinctive cough that sounds different than other illnesses, researcher Tomas Teijeiro told Business... · Researchers are building an app that would listen to people's coughs and use AI to predict whether they might have COVID-19.· The app, called "Coughvid," was inspired by doctors who said coronavirus patients have a distinctive cough that sounds different than other illnesses, researcher Tomas Teijeiro told Business 👓 View full article

Credit: Wochit News - Published 5 days ago A New App Would listen To Your Cough And Tell You If You Have COVID-19 00:32 Researchers are developing an app that can predict if someone has COVID-19. According to Business Insider, the app will listen to your cough and use AI to make the potential diagnosis. The app, called "Coughvid," was inspired by the idea that coronavirus patients have a distinctive sounding cough....

