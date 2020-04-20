RYOBI’s 16-inch electric chainsaw is $70 in today’s Green Deals, more

Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 23 hours ago )

Home Depot offers the RYOBI 16-inch 13A Electric Chainsaw for *$69.97 shipped*. As a comparison, it typically sells for closer to $90 with today’s deal marking a new all-time low. As one of Ryobi’s latest releases, this corded electric chainsaw packs the latest tech in outdoor tools. You won’t have to worry about any gas or oil here, with its electric-powered 16-inch chain. Just make sure to pick up an outdoor extension cord to complete your setup. Rated 4.3/5 stars.



Head below for more deals on RYOBI’s latest electric riding lawn mower, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.



