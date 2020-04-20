Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > RYOBI’s 16-inch electric chainsaw is $70 in today’s Green Deals, more

RYOBI’s 16-inch electric chainsaw is $70 in today’s Green Deals, more

9to5Toys Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Home Depot offers the RYOBI 16-inch 13A Electric Chainsaw for *$69.97 shipped*. As a comparison, it typically sells for closer to $90 with today’s deal marking a new all-time low. As one of Ryobi’s latest releases, this corded electric chainsaw packs the latest tech in outdoor tools. You won’t have to worry about any gas or oil here, with its electric-powered 16-inch chain. Just make sure to pick up an outdoor extension cord to complete your setup. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on RYOBI’s latest electric riding lawn mower, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

more…

The post RYOBI’s 16-inch electric chainsaw is $70 in today’s Green Deals, more appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.