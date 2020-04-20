The Batman delayed as Warner Bros. shuffles its DC movies lineup Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

Warner Bros. is delaying Matt Reeves’ highly anticipated Batman movie by four months as the studio shuffles its broader DC film lineup.



The Batman was originally supposed to hit theaters on June 25th, 2021, but it will now open on October 1st, 2021, according to Deadline. Much like what happened with Disney’s Marvel Studios slate, various upcoming movies under the DC Comics umbrella are shifting to accommodate necessary changes due to the pandemic.



"Similar to what happened with Disney’s Marvel Studios slate"



Warner Bros.’ long-gestating The Flash will now be released on June 3rd, 2022, moving up one month from its original July 1st date. Shazam 2, the sequel to Zachary Levi’s popular 2019 superhero movie, is moving from April 1st, 2022,... Warner Bros. is delaying Matt Reeves’ highly anticipated Batman movie by four months as the studio shuffles its broader DC film lineup.The Batman was originally supposed to hit theaters on June 25th, 2021, but it will now open on October 1st, 2021, according to Deadline. Much like what happened with Disney’s Marvel Studios slate, various upcoming movies under the DC Comics umbrella are shifting to accommodate necessary changes due to the pandemic."Similar to what happened with Disney’s Marvel Studios slate"Warner Bros.’ long-gestating The Flash will now be released on June 3rd, 2022, moving up one month from its original July 1st date. Shazam 2, the sequel to Zachary Levi’s popular 2019 superhero movie, is moving from April 1st, 2022,... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this