Facebook removes posts promoting anti-quarantine protests

Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Facebook has been consulting with governors about anti-quarantine protests that could break states' social distancing rules. The platform has already removed posts promoting anti-quarantine protests in California, New Jersey and Nebraska, CNN reporte...



Credit: Wochit News - Published 6 hours ago Facebook To Take Down Anti-Lockdown Protests 00:32 Facebook announced it would remove anything promoting anti-lockdown protests in California, New Jersey and Nebraska. According to Business Insider, the company must determine whether protests violate the state’ individual stay-home orders. Facebook said it’s discussing with New York, Wisconsin...