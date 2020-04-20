Global  

Facebook removes posts promoting anti-quarantine protests

engadget Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Facebook has been consulting with governors about anti-quarantine protests that could break states' social distancing rules. The platform has already removed posts promoting anti-quarantine protests in California, New Jersey and Nebraska, CNN reporte...
Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Facebook To Take Down Anti-Lockdown Protests

Facebook To Take Down Anti-Lockdown Protests 00:32

 Facebook announced it would remove anything promoting anti-lockdown protests in California, New Jersey and Nebraska. According to Business Insider, the company must determine whether protests violate the state’ individual stay-home orders. Facebook said it’s discussing with New York, Wisconsin...

