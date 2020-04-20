Travis Scott virtual concerts and accessories coming to Fortnite this month
Monday, 20 April 2020 () Fortnite has put on its fair share of events in recent years to celebrate various holidays, new seasons, and other special promotions. During this time of social distancing, Fortnite is returning with another event to help spice up your at-home adventures. Travis Scott is set to host a virtual concert, calling it an “Astronomical” experience in the battle royale game that will feature various in-game rewards and performances by the popular artist. Hit the jump for full details on the latest promotion from Fortnite and Travis Scott, including all of the best in-game perks to come this month.
