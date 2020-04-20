A photojournalist captured aerial pictures of a mass grave being built in New York City before police confiscated his drone Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

· Police have confiscated the drones of at least two photojournalists attempting to take aerial photos of a mass grave being built in New York City.

· The city is burying unclaimed and anonymous victims of COVID-19 on Hart Island, a stretch of land off the shore of the Bronx.

· Hart Island has been historically used for such... · Police have confiscated the drones of at least two photojournalists attempting to take aerial photos of a mass grave being built in New York City.· The city is burying unclaimed and anonymous victims of COVID-19 on Hart Island, a stretch of land off the shore of the Bronx.· Hart Island has been historically used for such 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: HT Digital Content - Published 3 days ago How New York paid last respects to a cop who died due to Covid-19 01:47 New York City Police Department personnel paid last respects to a comrade. Mohammed Chowdhury, Traffic Section Commander, died due to Covid-19. Colleagues remembered him as 'caring and friendly'. Watch the full video for more details. You Might Like

Tweets about this